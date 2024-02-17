Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United are back in action early on Saturday when they face Plymouth Argyle away from home. The Whites have been unstoppable over recent weeks, and they will go into the Home Park clash with the motivation of wanting to move second after Southampton's big win on Friday night.

Daniel Farke's men look as though they are in the midst of their best form of the season, and they will want to keep the run going with a clash against leaders Leicester City coming up. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Prutton's prediction

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has tipped an away win for Leeds on Saturday, backing them to win 2-1 at Home Park. He said in his weekly predictions: "Plymouth will feel so unfortunate in how they conceded that late equaliser against Coventry on Wednesday night. But they will have to put that to the backs of their minds because they are facing arguably the best team in the Championship at the minute.

“Leeds are in remarkable form. They absolutely destroyed Swansea in midweek and look unstoppable at the minute. There will be recent memories there of being pushed all the way at Home Park in the FA Cup, but I just can’t back against them right now. Away win!"

Poveda impresses

Exiled Leeds man Ian Poveda has come in for praise after making a good impression with loan club Sheffield Wednesday. Owns boss Danny Rohl said: "When I think back to the first meeting with him, I saw in his eyes and how we smiled when he spoke about football. And when he spoke about what I can do for him, which position I want to have him – because I see his strength – I saw immediately that he was open-minded.