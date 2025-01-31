Excruciating Leeds United, Sheffield United, Burnley, Sunderland ending in Opta's new predicted final Championship table and points

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 31st Jan 2025, 11:39 BST
Updated 31st Jan 2025, 12:06 BST
The picture has changed at the top of the Championship – leading to a fresh Leeds United, Sheffield United, Burnley and Sunderland call in Opta's new predicted final table and points.

Daniel Farke’s Whites went into Monday night’s huge top-of-the-table clash at Burnley sat just one point clear of second-placed Sheffield United at the top of the division and only three points ahead of the third-placed Clarets. Leeds, though, ultimately further strengthened their position by taking a goalless draw from the huge showdown at Turf Moor.

With 17 games left, Leeds now sit two points ahead of the second-placed Blades and still three points clear of third-placed Burnley. In what appears a clear four-runner race for automatic promotion, Sunderland are just two points further back in fourth place, the Black Cats only five points adrift of the Whites who they still have to play.

Ahead of this weekend’s games, the stats experts at Opta have now cast their new new verdict on how they think the final Championship table will look. Featuring a very tight call at the top, here is the full new rundown in reverse order from top to bottom, rounding each team’s points total up or down to the nearest full number.

Predicted points: 39 (39.41).

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Predicted points: 39 (39.41). Photo: Matt McNulty

Predicted points: 45 (44.75).

2. 23rd: Luton Town (relegated)

Predicted points: 45 (44.75). Photo: Andrew Matthews

Predicted points: 47 (46.76) - relegated by two points).

3. 22nd: Derby County (relegated)

Predicted points: 47 (46.76) - relegated by two points). Photo: Nick Potts

Predicted points: 49 (48.50 - staying up by two points).

4. 21st: Portsmouth

Predicted points: 49 (48.50 - staying up by two points). Photo: Warren Little

Predicted points: 49 (49.22) - staying up by two points).

5. 20th: Stoke City

Predicted points: 49 (49.22) - staying up by two points). Photo: Martin Rickett

Predicted points: 50.

6. 19th: Cardiff City

Predicted points: 50. Photo: Nick Potts

