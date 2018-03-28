Exclusive: Leeds United MD Angus Kinnear predicts ‘exciting summer’ ahead after learning valuable lessons

ANGUS KINNEAR admits “lessons have been learned” at Leeds United with the managing director predicting an “exciting summer” at Elland Road with all monies generated from season ticket sales reinvested in transfer fees or salaries next term.

Current season ticket holders have just three more days to renew their season tickets for the same price and Kinnear says sales are slightly ahead of last year.

The club’s offer of freezing prices ends on Good Friday and Kinnear admitted he understands the current frustration shown by fans over a season heading for a mid-table finish after the Whites only narrowly missed out on the play-offs last year.

READ MORE - All the latest Leeds United, news, features, analysis and match reports

But United’s MD said he was confident the lion’s share of the club’s current 20,000 season ticket holders would keep the faith with Kinnear insisting a play-offs place would be an achievable objective next season given the lessons learned from this year combined with the continued investment from chairman Andrea Radrizzani and the ongoing backing of the club’s fans.

“We understand, with the performances since Christmas, that supporter sentiment has been dented,” Kinnear told the YEP.

LOOKING FORWARD: Leeds United's head coach Paul Heckingbottom at Elland Road. Picture James Hardisty.

“We are lucky that our fans are the most loyal in the country and we know the vast majority of our 20,000 season ticket holders will keep the faith.

“Our objective of building a team that competes in the play-offs has not changed. We always knew that it would take time to return Leeds United to where they should be and that the journey would start by building strong foundations.

“Lessons have been learned and we are excited to see the benefits of a carefully planned transfer window and pre-season.”

After finishing seventh last season and narrowly missing out on the play-offs, United led the division after seven games of the current campaign but the Whites now sit 14th and 12 points off the top six with eight games remaining, starting with Good Friday’s clash with Bolton Wanderers at Elland Road.

The head coach and all of the players are clear that a packed Elland Road and the phenomenal vocal support of the Leeds United fan base are critical in meeting our target. Leeds United managing director, Angus Kinnear

READ MORE - THREE questions that face Leeds United ahead of Bolton Wanderers clash

Friday presents the deadline for the club’s fans to renew their season ticket at the frozen price and guarantee the use of their current seat next season.

Explaining the exact breakdown of how monies generated from season ticket sales will be used, Kinnear added: “One hundred per cent of the money generated from season ticket sales is put back into the first team in the form of transfer fees or salaries.

“The scale of our season tickets base, in addition to Andrea’s continued investment, can give Leeds United a competitive advantage in the transfer market.

READ MORE - Recruitment is all about the quality, not the quantity, says Leeds legeng Eddie Gray

“The board has agreed a recruitment strategy with the head coach, director of football and scouting team, founded on the learnings from this season and we are expecting an exciting summer.

“Our objective is to secure a play-off place, which we believe is achievable based on our resources and the scale of our fan base.

“The head coach and all of the players are clear that a packed Elland Road and the phenomenal vocal support of the Leeds United fan base are critical in meeting our target.”