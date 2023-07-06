The Farke era at Elland Road has officially begun after the 46-year-old took training for the first time on Wednesday. Various Leeds players were pictured engaging with the new manager as the team prepare for their opening pre-season friendly against Manchester United on July 12.

A new regime, complete with new coaches and a new way of playing means there is a clean slate for all concerned at Thorp Arch. The disappointment of relegation last season will remain but Leeds must look forwards, not backwards, as they aim to bounce back at the first time of asking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to the number of first-team players anticipated to leave Elland Road this summer, there is the possibility – and opportunity – for peripheral squad members to play a more prominent role in the Championship this coming season.

Coupled with Farke’s possession-heavy brand of football, which has proven to be successful in the second tier once before, there are three Leeds youngsters in particular who could benefit from working under the German.

Darko Gyabi

One of Leeds’ representatives at the Under-20 World Cup with England over the summer, Gyabi played a key role in the Young Lions’ campaign in Argentina. A deep midfielder by trade, with a tendency to explode forward moving through the thirds with the ball at his feet, Gyabi is an adept ball-carrier and handy technician in the centre of the park.

In each of Farke’s two Championship-winning seasons with Norwich City, his teams were among the division’s best progressive carriers. During 2018/19, the Canaries were ranked first for progressive carries, second for carries into the final third and first for carries into the penalty area.

Daniel Farke watches on as he takes his first training session at Thorp Arch (Pic: Leeds United)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two years later, Norwich completed the carries clean sweep: most progressive carries, most carries into the final third and most carries into the penalty area.

Combining Gyabi’s existing proficiency in this endeavour with Farke’s track record, it might not be too long before the ex-Manchester City midfielder is galloping through opposing Championship sides.

Joe Gelhardt

Similar to Gyabi, returning loanee Gelhardt has the ability to burst into the box when in possession of the ball, using his upper body to hold off defenders whilst maintaining close control.

Given that Norwich’s two title-winning seasons yielded the most carries into the penalty area each year, there is already a synergy between the style Farke will look to implement and Gelhardt’s strengths.

Cody Drameh

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The potential for young, attacking full-backs to thrive in Farke’s system will come as no surprise to those who remember the emergence of Max Aarons and Jamal Lewis under the German. Since then, both have struggled to hit the heights reached during Farke’s time at Carrow Road, which could be mere coincidence, but the way in which Norwich operated, with full-backs that could at times be regarded as wing-backs, it is difficult to see how a player like Drameh wouldn’t excel.

Over the past two seasons, he has demonstrated his ability as a leading Championship full-back, claiming Cardiff City’s Player of the Season award, before sealing promotion with Luton Town last term. In both loan spells, he has played a prominent role on the right-hand side of defence.