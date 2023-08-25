Leeds United teenager Sonny Perkins is close to sealing a season-long loan move to Oxford United in League One.

The former West Ham youngster joined Leeds last summer, featuring predominantly for the club’s Under-21 side during his first year at Elland Road.

Perkins scored 13 times in 23 outings for Leeds’ youngsters last term but is widely-regarded to have outgrown junior football at club level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 19-year-old is now on the verge of a first senior loan move with League One side Oxford United, according to The Athletic. Oxford also hosted Leeds youngster Lewis Bate at the Kassam Stadium last season.

The YEP understands loan interest in Perkins has been considerable this summer with several clubs pitching to Leeds and the player’s representatives, making the case they would provide the teen ample playing time in an environment which would compliment his natural attributes.

Perkins made an appearance off the bench during Leeds’ opening day draw with Cardiff City, but following the acquisition of Joel Piroe and further signings planned in attacking positions, the 19-year-old is likely to have been restricted to Under-21 appearances once again this season, if he remained at Elland Road.

It is understood there is no option to make Perkins’ loan move permanent and the player will return to Leeds at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.