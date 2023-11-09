Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The player responsible for the most big chances created in the second tier of English football, Rutter is once again enjoying his football with Leeds under Daniel Farke and has become a vital part of the Whites attack. His three goals and five assists only tell part of his 2022/23 Championship story, because Rutter has laid on 14 big chances for team-mates so far this season. His dribbling ability, incisive passing and fancy tricks and flicks have made him a fan favourite at the club that made him their record signing back in January.

And that return to form has put him back in the international picture, with a first France Under 21s call up since September of 2022. Henry has included Rutter in his squad for games against Austria, away, and South Korea, at home, in this month's international break. Rutter will join an array of attacking talent in La Liste, alongside former Leeds United transfer target Arnaud Kalimuendo, now of Ligue 1 club Rennes, PSG's Bradley Barcola and Mathys Tel of Bayern Munich.

Capped at every international youth level since Under 15s, Rutter has made four previous appearances for the Under 21s without scoring, but is yet to play for Henry, who took over the side in August of this year. The Arsenal legend was also appointed to oversee the France Olympic side for the 2024 Games, to be held in France. Rutter's scheduled game against South Korea on November 20 in Le Havre comes just four days before Leeds' return to Championship action at Rotherham United, due to their Friday night broadcast selection by Sky Sports.