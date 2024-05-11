Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An ex-Leeds United star has had his say on Leeds United’s season so far - and the play-offs.

Ex-Whites ace Brian Deane has rated Leeds United’s season out of ten so far and outlined his Whites hope but fear for the play-offs.

Deane’s former side have missed out on a Championship automatic promotion place having taken just four points from their last six games, the third-worst record in the division over that timeframe.

That has led to a third-placed finish for what Deane rates a 7/10 season - but one, he reminds, that isn’t yet finished. Daniel Farke’s Whites will face sixth-placed finishers Norwich City in the play-off semi-finals, the winners then taking on either West Brom or Southampton in a Wembley final.

Deane hopes his Leeds can hold their nerve to win the end of season shootout - but fears momentum could be a key factor in taking someone else up. Deane, though, also believes that the play-offs now presents an opportunity for some of United’s players to emerge as new leaders.

“I probably have to give it a seven out of ten,” said Deane, assessing United’s season so far. “It's not finished yet. But I suppose if you get promoted, if you look at Leicester's, theirs is a ten out of ten, isn't it? If you look at Ipswich, it's a nine or ten.

“But Leeds have still got a lot to do. It's not quite there, a few minus points for the way they've dropped off at the end. But still a lot to do and it's an opportunity for some of the players to become strong characters and leaders in that changing room.”

Asked whether he thought Leeds could now seal promotion in the play-offs, Deane declared: “I hope so. I think they've got enough, certainly, throughout the season they've been pretty consistent. It's just a little bit of a blip now, but it's not going to be easy.

“I've seen it before where the team that comes in sixth place, I remember when I was at West Ham and Crystal Palace creeped in at the last minute and actually got promoted. They beat us in the final. It can happen like that. They can carry the momentum into the playoffs which can be dangerous for Leeds.”

Deane added: “It's going to be tough. I think you've got three teams who can challenge. They’ve just got beaten by Southampton so they’re not exactly in the best of form right now.

“West Brom are quite a physical side, Norwich have been an up and down team this season, but they've got some very good players, so it's going to very tough even to get to the final.

