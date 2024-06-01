Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An ex-Whites man has become the new strong favourite to take charge of a Leeds United Championship rival.

Former Whites assistant Rene Maric has become the new favourite to be the next manager at one of Leeds United’s Championship rivals.

Sunderland remain on the hunt for a new boss and talks with ex-Reims boss Will Still are reportedly all but over due to concerns about investment and make up of staff.

Still had been a strong favourite but the 31-year-old has now drifted out in the betting and been replaced at the head of the market by Maric.

Maric, who is currently Bayern Munich under-19s boss, is now no bigger than 2-1, with Still out to 4s.