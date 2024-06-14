Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Leeds United’s Championship rivals have made a raid to bolster their ranks.

A former Whites coach has been dealt a blow through a key figure departing his club to join a Leeds United Championship rival.

Ex-Leeds under-21s boss and first team coach Michael Skubala departed the Whites last November to become head coach of Lincoln City who only narrowly missed the play-offs through a seventh-placed finish.

Skubala had brought in highly-rated ex-Premier League coach Chris Cohen as his assistant two months after his arrival at Sincil Bank but Cohen has now departed the Imps to become Steven Schumacher’s no 2 at Stoke City.