Ex-Whites coach team raid sees key figure leave to join Leeds United's Championship rivals
A former Whites coach has been dealt a blow through a key figure departing his club to join a Leeds United Championship rival.
Ex-Leeds under-21s boss and first team coach Michael Skubala departed the Whites last November to become head coach of Lincoln City who only narrowly missed the play-offs through a seventh-placed finish.
Skubala had brought in highly-rated ex-Premier League coach Chris Cohen as his assistant two months after his arrival at Sincil Bank but Cohen has now departed the Imps to become Steven Schumacher’s no 2 at Stoke City.
Cohen, 37, a former midfielder for West Ham and Nottingham Forest, has previously worked under Nathan Jones at both Luton Town and Southampton.
