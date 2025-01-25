Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An ex-Whites boss oversaw a game involving a key Leeds rival.

Ex-Whites boss Neil Warnock made a Leeds United rival “agreement” quip after witnessing another adversary’s big setback.

Warnock again turned his hand to punditry for Friday night’s Championship clash between Sheffield United and Hull City in Bramall Lane in which the Blades had the chance to leapfrog Leeds into top spot.

The Blades, though, fell to a 3-0 reverse which has left Chris Wilder’s second-placed side one point behind Leeds and just two points above third-placed Burnley but having played one extra game.

Burnley and Leeds will now lock horns at Turf Moor on Monday night, ahead of which Warnock has quipped that the Clarets and Whites would now be happy to settle for a draw.

Warnock said: “They’ll be happy won’t they Burnley and Leeds, they’ll probably agree to have a draw on Monday without playing."

The ex-Whites boss also suggested that the Blades would now look at changes in training after Friday night’s disappointing display.

Assessing what he saw from the Blades, Warnock added: “I think everybody will be disappointed at how many chances they created because I can’t remember any if I’m honest - and they’re at home.

“So I think they will be looking to change one or two things in training next week and you don’t dwell too much on a defeat like that. He (Wilder) knows there’s not a lot good to say about that so you get on with it.

“How many teams would swap with where they are in the league? They’ve got 60 points, that’s a hell of a number for this time of the year.”