Leeds United felt they should have had a penalty in their defeat to Burnley on Saturday

Ex-Premier League and FIFA list referee Dermot Gallagher has defended James Bell’s decision not to award Leeds United a penalty during Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Burnley at Elland Road.

Luca Koleosho’s 18th-minute goal proved the difference between the sides as he robbed Manor Solomon of possession and ran from inside his own half before slotting past Illan Meslier. Solomon was involved elsewhere in the game as he went down under a tackle from Joe Worall as Leeds protested for a penalty but those appeals were waved away.

“Brilliant refereeing, because the defender actually gets the ball,” said Gallagher as he analysed the incident on Sky Sports Ref Watch. “It looks a penalty all day long but he gets the ball. As he comes round here, he gets the ball, it’s a really, really good decision.”

Leeds boss Daniel Farke said after the game that he felt his side should have been awarded the penalty but his Burnley counterpart Scott Parker disagreed but conceded he had not yet seen a replay of the incident.

Farke said: “It's the most frustrating thing in football when you go back to the dressing room and can hardly explain why you didn't win this game. The decisive moments we were not effective enough. We should have scored after two minutes, Mateo one on one, Willy Gnonto then eight yards out. We should have a penalty again. Many corners, but the only team who scores out of a corner is them, from a corner for us. Manor is there with the wrong decision, decided to turn around, didn't have to take this risk, he slipped and they were away with an 85-yard counter. Congratulations and credit to them for a good finish.”

Parker told reporters when asked about the incident: "I'm not sitting on the fence. I've not seen it. I didn't think it was in real time to be quite honest with you. In real time, it looks like gets a toe on it, so it'd be unfair of me, really, to comment on that."