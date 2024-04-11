Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett believes Leeds United were failed by the referee and his assistant on Tuesday night against Sunderland. The Whites played out a frustrating 0-0 draw against the Black Cats at Elland Road as they missed the chance to move to the top of the Championship table.

What proved to be even more exasperating for supporters, though, is that Leeds had two very credible penalty appeals turned down by referee Tim Robinson. The first came in the first half as Dan Ballard appeared to nudge Crysencio Summerville's curling effort around the post with his elbow.

That was before Luke O'Nien's outstretched hand connected with a cross, preventing Joe Rodon from connecting cleanly with a header. Leeds appealed loudly on both occasions but the referee waved away them away.

Hackett, who officiated in the Premier League between 1992 and 1994 and was FIFA listed for a decade, believes Robinson made a glaring error by not awarding at least one spot-kick at Elland Road. However, the 79-year-old also believes the assistant referee has to take a chunk of the blame for not stepping in.

"Leeds Utd have every right to be disappointed not to have been awarded a penalty kick for a clear handball," Hackett wrote on social media. "Despite being in a good position the referee failed to see the offence his view sadly blocked. The assistant should have detected the offence but also failed. If you award a penalty kick you have to be 100% certain. That rare occasion where VAR if in operation would have ensured the correct PK call."

It’s not the first time Leeds have been the victims of poor officiating in the Championship this season and after the game, Farke revealed the club have received as many as six apologies from the PGMOL this season.

