Former Premier League referee Mike Dean admits he is rooting for Leeds United in the Championship promotion race. Daniel Farke’s side have it all to do at present with a run of just one win in five leaving them two points adrift of the current top two pace in the second tier ahead of their Monday night clash with Middlesbrough.

United know that three points against Boro will be enough to see them leapfrog Ipswich Town and claim second spot. However, games in hand complicate the situation considerably. In fact, by full-time on Monday, Leeds will have played a game more than Leicester, Southampton and Ipswich in the battle at the top of the division.

They can only do what they can do, of course, and nine points from their three remaining fixtures will ensure they have a fighting chance of avoiding the play-offs and claiming a spot in the top two. Even then, though, their fate might not be in their own hands with results elsewhere set to have a big say on their standing in the league table.

If the Championship title race has taught us anything, though, it's to expect more twists and turns over the final couple of weeks of the campaign and Dean is backing Leeds to get over the line. The former referee, who officiated Leeds on 33 occasions during his time in the game, seemingly has a soft spot for Elland Road and he believes Leeds fans deserve to watch their side competing in the top flight.

“It’s nice, it’s great, great atmosphere," Dean said on Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday. "It’s hostile, really, really hostile, but you want this team back in the Premier League because the fans deserve it, great club.”