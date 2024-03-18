Ex-Premier League referee gives Leeds United penalty verdict following referee error
Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher believes Leeds United's Joe Rodon should have been awarded a penalty against Millwall. Leeds were a goal ahead when the incident took place at Elland Road, and looking capable of cruising to victory, which they eventually did, of course, but the result could have been a lot more comprehensive had Leeds been given a spotkick by referee Stephen Martin.
Looking to attack a bouncing ball, Rodon came off second best as a reckless challenge from Millwall's Jake Cooper, who had a high knee, left him in a crumpled heap on the floor. Martin waved away Leeds' claims and despite Rodon holding his head, the referee allowed play to continue as Millwall countered to win a corner.
Replays showed Cooper's knee didn't catch Rodon in the face as many supporters may have feared, but the force used in the challenge was still enough to cause damage and Gallagher believes the referee should have pointed to the spot.
"I think it should be a penalty," Gallagher told Sky Sports News when reviewing the incident on his weekly show Ref Watch. "He clatters into Rodon. He does get a touch on the ball, but I think that’s more by luck than judgement. I just can’t see how you can do that."
Cooper had been booked for an earlier incident involving Wilfried Gnonto and had the referee made what Gallagher believes to be the correct call, the defender could have been in danger of being sent off.
Ultimately, Leeds didn't need the penalty as they had enough to beat the Lions 2-0 and move to the top of the Championship table with eight games remaining. Daniel Farke and his players will certainly be hoping to see better decisions made by referees over the final weeks of the season as the Whites push to regain a spot in the Premier League.