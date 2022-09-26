The 56-cap Argentine hero has long held affection for ex-Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa, who like Rodriguez began his career at his hometown club Newell's Old Boys.

Rodriguez has posted a photo of himself on social media holding aloft the Rosario club's red and black shirt underneath one of Leeds' Bielsa murals.

The 90 square metre portrait on the side of a building at Hyde Park Corner was completed by street artist Irek Jasutowicz in September 2020 following the Whites' promotion to the Premier League under Bielsa's management.

It bears the famous Bielsa quote: 'A man with new ideas is a madman, until his ideas triumph.'

Rodriguez, who played for Newell's in three separate stints and amassed well over 200 appearances, was pictured in 2018 with a signed Leeds shirt, which he had been sent by Bielsa.

An attacking midfielder, Rodriguez scored 15 goals in the Premier League during his time with Liverpool. He posted photos of a visit to Merseyside and Anfield Stadium on his social media accounts on Sunday.

Rodriguez retired at the age of 40 in November last year after a standing ovation at Estadio Marcelo Bielsa.

NEWELL'S OLD BOY - Maxi Rodriguez, pictured with Martin Skrtel and Luis Suarez after winning the Carling Cup with Liverpool, has made a pilgrimage to Leeds to be pictured beneath a Marcelo Bielsa Leeds United mural. Pic: Getty