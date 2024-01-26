Max Dean and Joe Tomlinson

Former Leeds United youngster Max Dean is reportedly the subject of a £1m offer from French club Toulouse. After struggling to see a route through the ranks at Elland Road and into the first-team picture, Dean made the decision to leave Leeds last January in order to link up with MK Dons.

The Dons were managed by ex-Leeds coach Mark Jackson at the time, providing a familiar face for Dean as he made his first steps into the senior game, and after taking the first few months to find his feet at Stadium MK, he hasn't looked back. The forward is currently the top scorer for the club this season, having bagged 12 goals in all competitions, including nine in League Two as Mike Williamson's side strive to win promotion back to League One.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, either, it seems with Alan Nixon reporting Toulouse's interest in the 19-year-old. The French outfit are currently 14th in Ligue 1 and sit a point above the relegation zone, despite progressing to the knock out stages of the Europa League earlier in the campaign.

However, it is claimed the club have proposed a seven-figure deal for Dean with his performances catching the eye of those in the south of France, despite MK Dons' reluctance to sell. It is suggested the club have been taken aback by the move, which was unexpected to say the least.

Dean was on Everton's books before he made the switch to Leeds in 2020 and it's fair to say he made scoring a habit in white. He bagged five in 14 appearances for the U18s before stepping up and hitting 16 in 38 outings for the U21s.