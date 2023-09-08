Ex-Leeds United youngster and division's top scorer nets international hat-trick for new side
and live on Freeview channel 276
London-born striker Dominic Poleon ended four years as a Leeds player when signing for Oldham Athletic in 2014 and the 30-year-old is now plying his trade for newly promoted National League side Ebbsfleet United. The forward bagged 35 goals last season as Ebbsfleet stormed to the National League South title and Poleon currently sits top of the National League goalscorers charts having already netted seven goals at the start of the new campaign.
But Poleon is also now excelling internationally in representing St Lucia for whom the former Leeds man notched a birthday treble in Thursday’s 5-1 victory against CONCACAF Nations League hosts Sint Maarten. Poleon only made his debut for St Lucia this summer when lining up in June’s Gold Cup Qualification clash against Martinique.
Following his birthday hat-trick, Ebbsfleet’s official Twitter account Tweeted: “No stopping @MrPoleon with an international hat-trick on his birthday! 5-1 to Saint Lucia, match ball to declare at customs!”