London-born striker Dominic Poleon ended four years as a Leeds player when signing for Oldham Athletic in 2014 and the 30-year-old is now plying his trade for newly promoted National League side Ebbsfleet United. The forward bagged 35 goals last season as Ebbsfleet stormed to the National League South title and Poleon currently sits top of the National League goalscorers charts having already netted seven goals at the start of the new campaign.