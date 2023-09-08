Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

Ex-Leeds United youngster and division's top scorer nets international hat-trick for new side

A former Leeds United youngster enjoyed a birthday to remember by netting an international hat-trick in just his second outing for the side.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 8th Sep 2023, 18:14 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

London-born striker Dominic Poleon ended four years as a Leeds player when signing for Oldham Athletic in 2014 and the 30-year-old is now plying his trade for newly promoted National League side Ebbsfleet United. The forward bagged 35 goals last season as Ebbsfleet stormed to the National League South title and Poleon currently sits top of the National League goalscorers charts having already netted seven goals at the start of the new campaign.

But Poleon is also now excelling internationally in representing St Lucia for whom the former Leeds man notched a birthday treble in Thursday’s 5-1 victory against CONCACAF Nations League hosts Sint Maarten. Poleon only made his debut for St Lucia this summer when lining up in June’s Gold Cup Qualification clash against Martinique.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following his birthday hat-trick, Ebbsfleet’s official Twitter account Tweeted: “No stopping @MrPoleon with an international hat-trick on his birthday! 5-1 to Saint Lucia, match ball to declare at customs!”

Related topics:National LeagueLondonNational League SouthTwitter