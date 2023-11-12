Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool would be paying too much for Leeds United starlet Archie Gray if they met the reported asking price, according to ex-White Carlton Palmer. The Reds have been linked with a move for the talented 17-year-old, who has shone with first-team opportunities this season.

Despite his youth, Gray has already made 15 Championship appearances for Leeds this season, operation largely in midfield but also filling in at right-back over the last few weeks. The youngster has performed far beyond his years, and that has led to reported interest from the Premier League.

Over the last few days, there have been claims of interest from Liverpool, who are looking for long-term midfield options, and reports have claimed there have been Reds scouts in attendance at Leeds fixtures. Though, the Whites have no plans to lose Gray as they look to return to the top flight at the first time of asking, and it's claimed any buyer whould have to pay £40million to lure the 17-year-old away from Elland Road.

Former White Palmer has been discussing the situation, and while he recognises Gray's talent, he feels that asking price may be a little excessive.

“Leeds talented young midfield player Archie Gray is only 17, has been linked with a summer blockbuster transfer to Liverpool,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Gray has featured in all of Leeds’ games so far this season, and has been outstanding. Daniel Farke gave him his debut, but was on the bench for Leeds United in a Premier League game against Arsenal aged 16 under former manager Marcelo Bielsa.

