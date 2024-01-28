Ex-Leeds United star takes drastic family action amid ugly scenes in FA Cup clash
West Brom v Wolves descended into chaos.
Former Leeds United star Kyle Bartley took evasive action to protect his family as Sunday's FA Cup tie between West Brom and Wolves descended into off-pitch chaos.
Trouble flared in the stands after Matheus Cunha's strike in the 78th minute put Wolves 2-0 up at The Hawthorns, leading to clashes between police and supporters as some fans spilled on to the pitch.
The game was eventually suspended as both sets of players left the field of play, but not before Bartley had gone over to the corner of the ground to lead his family away from the troubled scenes.
The game eventually resumed after a long pause but Bartley was substituted as Wolves went on to seal progression into the fifth round through a 2-0 success.