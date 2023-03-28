News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour
1 hour ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
3 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
3 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
4 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting
4 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick

Ex-Leeds United star stands by rival transfer decision and names former Whites man as toughest opponent

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink joined Chelsea a year after leaving Leeds United for Atlético Madrid

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 28th Mar 2023, 11:06 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 11:09 BST

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink insists he made the “right choice” joining Chelsea, just one year on from his departure at Leeds United.

The striker arrived at Elland Road for £2m in the summer of 1997 and went on to play 79 times for the club, scoring 35 goals and providing 12 assists.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He scored on his Premier League debut for the Whites but after two years was signed for £10m by Atletico Madrid after turning down an improved contract offer at Elland Road.

Hasselbaink has now revealed in an interview with Parimatch that Chelsea had tried to sign him before he made the move to Spain.

He would join the Stamford Bridge outfit for a then-club record fee of £15m in the summer of 2000, after Atletico were relegated from the Spanish top-flight.

He said: “The year before when I was at Leeds, Chelsea showed some interest in me and I wanted to go, but Leeds didn’t want to sell me to an English club so I decided to go to Atletico instead.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I was planning to stay in Madrid for four years because I had signed a four-year contract, but when we went down Atletico couldn’t keep me in the second tier.

“So when Chelsea came in for me again and made an offer, I had my heart set on it. I wanted to come back to England and it was a great opportunity to do so with Chelsea, it proved me right, I made the right choice.”

Hasselbaink went on to play 177 times for Chelsea, as he scored 87 goals and provided 24 assists. He was also questioned about the hardest player he came up against in his career.

He revealed: “I didn’t like playing against Rio Ferdinand, he had everything. He was smart, quick, strong - I didn’t like facing him.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
ChelseaElland RoadPremier League