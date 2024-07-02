Ex-Leeds United star signs deal at rivals and weighs up new Championship promotion battle
Ex-Leeds United midfielder Alex Mowatt has signed a new deal at Championship rivals West Brom and sees no reason why the Baggies won't be in the promotion mix.
Mowatt left Leeds for Barnsley back in January 2017 and eventually departed the Tykes to sign for West Brom four and a half years later in July 2021.
The Baggies joined Leeds in making last season's Championship play-offs but Carlos Corberan's side were beaten in the semi-finals by Southampton who then ended United's promotion hopes with a 1-0 win in the Wembley play-off final.
Now 29, Mowatt's contract at The Hawthorns expired this summer but the midfielder has now signed a two-year contract extension and is full of hope that his side will again challenge for promotion.
“I’m delighted to be staying and my mind was made up as soon as last season had finished," Mowatt told West Brom's official website. “It’s been a long wait but I’m happy to get it done because I love it here. The players, all the staff around the place, I get on with everyone really well.
"I really enjoyed last season. It was one of my favourites during my time in football so it was a no-brainer to extend and go again this year.
“That’s three times in the play-offs now for me, but it’s always nice to be in and around those places. We’ve got a strong group, some good players and with a few new signings as well I can’t see why we can’t be in and around it again.”
Boss Carlos Corberan beamed: "“I’m delighted Alex has committed his future to the club. He is not a player who I need to introduce. His massive commitment to the club last year – playing almost every game – was key to us achieving a place in the play-offs and I have no questions regarding his character or football skills.
“He continues to grow as a leader on and off the pitch and he is an increasingly important member of the squad.”
