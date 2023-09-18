Former Leeds United man Bailey Peacock-Farrell had a night to forget in Denmark as he went from football goalkeeper to rugby prop to see red.

Former Leeds United star Bailey Peacock-Farrell was at the centre of a red card altercation that piqued the interest of the footballing world on Sunday during a nightmare match for AGF in Denmark.

Whites supporters will be familiar with the 26-year-old who came through the Leed United youth system before making his professional debut in 2015. The shot-stopper remained on the books until 2019, making 41 appearances for the club.

Now a Burnley player on loan at AGF, Peacock-Farrell had a decent start to his time in Scandinavia with two clean sheets in his opening seven fixtures but it all went downhill very quickly on Sunday afternoon.

Peacock-Farrell started the match against in-form and second-placed Bronby but after just 23 minutes the goalkeeper lost his footing when going to clear the ball. An opposition player was there to get a body between the ex-Leeds United man and the ball, leaving the only option to prevent a surefire goal being a tactical foul.

The star committed the cynical challenge in style, bundling the Bronby forward from behind in an almost perfect rugby tackle. Moments later, the referee had brandished the obvious red card and Peacock-Farrell set off for an early shower without complaint. Bronby went on to score the penalty and finish the game against 10-men AGF as 3-0 winners.

A clip of the tackle was shared online by popular X account GetFootballEU with over one million people watching the moment of madness on the platform. One viewer joked: "Bring him back to Leeds….. Rhinos."

Another added: "Meslier has his moments, but you won’t beat BPF for pure comedy goalkeeping."

Bailey Peacock-Farrell came through the Leeds United youth academy (Image: Getty Images)

Others, whilst seeing the funny side, pointed out that with just 23 minutes played it might have been better to concede the goal rather than turn into prime Lawrence Dallaglio.