Ex-Leeds United star Raphinha savours huge new Barcelona first in El Clasico v Real Madrid
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Former Leeds United star Raphinha savoured a huge new Barcelona first in Saturday evening’s 4-0 El Clasico victory against Real Madrid.
Now in his third season with Barcelona, Raphinha is one of four club captain’s for the current campaign and the 27-year-old wore the skipper’s armband in Saturday evening’s La Liga clash at arch rivals Real Madrid.
For Raphinha, the contest marked an eighth game against Real and the ex-Whites star capped a night to remember by scoring his first goal in the El Clasico fixture in the 84th minute.
Having already provided a superb assist for Lamine Yamal to put Barcelona 3-0 up, Raphinha was played in by an Inigo Martinez through ball and then applied a sumptuous deft lobbed finish over onrushing keeper Andriy Lunin to score his side’s fourth and final goal.
The victory left Barcelona six points clear ahead of second placed Real at the top of the La Liga table. Raphinha now has six goals for the new league campaign in which he has already contributed eight assists.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.