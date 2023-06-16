Ex-Leeds United star Raphinha declares long-term future plan and opens up on Barcelona struggles

Raphinha ended two years with Leeds when signing for the Camp Nou giants last July in a deal worth £55m. Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, the Brazilian international star opened up on a first six months of struggles but then change upon adapting to his new surroundings.

The season ultimately ended with Barca being crowned La Liga champions and Raphinha has made it clear that he fully intends to stay with the Catalans giant for the next few years and beyond.

"I will continue at Barca next season and the one that comes, and the one that comes," said Raphinha. "I have many years of contract and I hope to fulfil those years and many more.

FUTURE INTENT: Outlined by Leeds United's record sale and Barcelona star Raphinha, above. Photo by ANDER GILLENEA/AFP via Getty Images.

"Barcelona is a city that I love, Brazilians are very happy here. My first six months were difficult. It was a start to the season in which I scored few goals, few assists and did not have a direct role in the team. But then I began to adapt better, my teammates helped me a lot."