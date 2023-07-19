Ex-Leeds United star linked with Kalvin Phillips reunion as Manchester City agree fee
European football’s exodus to the Middle East continues with City winger Mahrez expected to become the latest high-profile figure to swap the Champions League for the Saudi Pro League.
Pep Guardiola’s side have reportedly agreed an initial €30 million fee with Al-Ahli for the multiple Premier League winner, per The Athletic, with the 32-year-old set to call time on his career in Europe, for now at least.
In his place, Barcelona attacker Raphinha has been suggested as a potential target for Man City, after a stellar first season in LaLiga with Los Cules.
French outlet Foot Mercato report the Brazilian is a target for the Etihad club, should Mahrez be sold, which appears increasingly likely following Wednesday’s developments.
Raphinha spent two seasons at Elland Road, dazzling Premier League audiences and playing a key role in Leeds retaining their top flight status during 2021/22.
A potential England return would see him reunite with former Whites teammate Kalvin Phillips, who has struggled during his first year in Manchester, but remains a part of Guardiola’s squad.