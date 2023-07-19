European football’s exodus to the Middle East continues with City winger Mahrez expected to become the latest high-profile figure to swap the Champions League for the Saudi Pro League.

Pep Guardiola’s side have reportedly agreed an initial €30 million fee with Al-Ahli for the multiple Premier League winner, per The Athletic, with the 32-year-old set to call time on his career in Europe, for now at least.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his place, Barcelona attacker Raphinha has been suggested as a potential target for Man City, after a stellar first season in LaLiga with Los Cules.

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - MAY 22: Kalvin Phillips (R) and Raphinha of Leeds United celebrate avoiding relegation and their side's victory in the Premier League match between Brentford and Leeds United at Brentford Community Stadium on May 22, 2022 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

French outlet Foot Mercato report the Brazilian is a target for the Etihad club, should Mahrez be sold, which appears increasingly likely following Wednesday’s developments.

Raphinha spent two seasons at Elland Road, dazzling Premier League audiences and playing a key role in Leeds retaining their top flight status during 2021/22.