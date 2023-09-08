Ex-Leeds United star lands new coaching job with national side ranked 179th in world

Ex-Whites ace and big Leeds favourite Lee Bowyer has been out of management since being sacked by Birmingham City in July of last year and the 46-year-old is now coaching the Montserrat team. The CONCACAF side are ranked 179th in the world and their squad features Lyle Taylor who played under Bowyer at both Charlton Athletic and Birmingham City. Montserrat play hosts Barbados this weekend in Group B of the CONCACAF Nations League.