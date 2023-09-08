Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

Ex-Leeds United star lands new coaching job with national side ranked 179th in world

A former Leeds United star has caused a surprise upon taking a coaching role at a national side.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 8th Sep 2023, 17:38 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Ex-Whites ace and big Leeds favourite Lee Bowyer has been out of management since being sacked by Birmingham City in July of last year and the 46-year-old is now coaching the Montserrat team. The CONCACAF side are ranked 179th in the world and their squad features Lyle Taylor who played under Bowyer at both Charlton Athletic and Birmingham City. Montserrat play hosts Barbados this weekend in Group B of the CONCACAF Nations League.

Related topics:Lyle TaylorBirmingham CityBarbadosCharlton Athletic