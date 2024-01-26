Ex-Leeds United ace Kalvin Phillips 'completes' Man City loan exit as buy option fee is revealed
An official statement is expected on Friday.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ex-Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips has reportedly 'completed' his loan move from Manchester City to West Ham United with the player's buy option fee detailed.
Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed late on Thursday evening that Phillips had signed for the Irons on loan until the end of the season upon medical tests being completed.
Within the deal, West Ham reportedly have a buy option clause which is not mandatory and will be worth £40m.
An official statement is expected on Friday morning.