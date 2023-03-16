Leeds-born midfielder Kalvin Phillips has retained his place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad despite just 320 minutes of action for Man City this season.

The midfielder left the Whites for the Etihad Stadium in the summer but has failed to establish himself in Pep Guardiola’s side. He has suffered with injury which threatened his involvment at the World Cup in Qatar but he recovered in time to make the 26-man squad.

Guardiola said after the World Cup the midfielder returned to Man City overweight, as he was an unused substitue against Leeds at Elland Road at the end of December.

He has played five times for title-chasing City in the Premier League but those five games have resulted in just 56 minutes on the pitch.

He came off the bench midway through the second half of Man City’s 7-0 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

The international break will see England begin their UEFA Euro 204 qualifying campaign with games against Italy and Ukraine. Group C also includes North Macedonia and Malta, who the Three Lions will come up against in June.

England 25-man squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle United), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), James Maddison (Leicester City), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham United)

