Ex-Leeds United star back with Whites upon strong relationship with club and Daniel Farke

A former Whites star has made a Leeds United return due to his strong relationship with the club and boss Daniel Farke – but is not on trial.
Lee Sobot
Lee Sobot
Published 15th Jul 2023, 15:49 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2023, 16:02 BST

Whites Academy graduate Sam Byram left Leeds to sign for West Ham United back in January 2016 and then departed the Hammers three and a half years later to join Norwich City under Farke in July 2019.

Byram’s progress at Norwich was severely held back by injuries and the Canaries announced in May that the 29-year-old would be leaving the club after four years and 54 appearances at Carrow Road upon his contract expiring at the end of June.

Byram is now a free agent and his relationship with Leeds and new Whites boss Farke has led to him returning to Leeds to train but the YEP understands that the full-back is not on trial. Byram’s injury record is well documented but the former Whites star is expected to train with the club for the next few weeks.

