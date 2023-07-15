Whites Academy graduate Sam Byram left Leeds to sign for West Ham United back in January 2016 and then departed the Hammers three and a half years later to join Norwich City under Farke in July 2019.

Byram’s progress at Norwich was severely held back by injuries and the Canaries announced in May that the 29-year-old would be leaving the club after four years and 54 appearances at Carrow Road upon his contract expiring at the end of June.

