Former Leeds United player Patrick Kisnorbo has been sacked by French outfit Troyes after winning just three of his 40 matches in charge of the Ligue 2 club. The former Whites star started his coaching career with hometown side Melbourne City in Australia, having spent three years there as a player between 2013 and 2016.

He started with the youth team before being promoted to assistant manager of the women's side. He went on to become manager of Melbourne City women and then moved into an assistant role with the men's side. He was appointed first-team manager of the side in 2020, taking charge of 74 games where he won 43 of those and lost just 15 while drawing the other 16. He twice finished top of the A-League with Melbourne and went on to clinch the A-League Championship in 2021. In the A-League the champions are decided by a play-off finals series, so the team who finishes top are not always guaranteed to win the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kisnorbo moved to Troyes 12 months ago with the French club owned by City Football Group who also own Melbourne as well as Premier League champions Manchester City. The club sat 13th in Ligue 1 last November but were relegated to Ligue 2 and are currently 17th in the French second tier. Kisnorbo lost 23 of his 40 matches in charge, drawing 14 with just three wins. In a short statement, Troyes confirmed: "The management of ESTAC, in consultation with its shareholder, today notified Patrick Kisnorbo, the coach of the professional team, of his dismissal as a precautionary measure."

Kisnorbo's final game in charge was a 1-0 home loss to Guingamp, which was Troyes' third-straight loss in all competitions. Prior to that run Troyes had beaten SM Caen 2-1 and drawn their previous three games before that victory. He joined Leeds in 2009 from Leicester City having also had spells at South Melbourne and Scottish Premiership side Hearts earlier in his career.