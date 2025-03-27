A former Leeds United academy player has been forced to retire at the age of 21 through a cardiac issue.

Morten Spencer spent five years at Thorp Arch playing 34 games in midfield for the Under 18s and a further 24 for the Under 21s.

The Darlington-born Norwegian youth international left the club last summer and joined Derby County and played six times for their Under 21 outfit in Premier League 2 action this season. But the youngster has revealed that he has had to call time on his career.

In an Instagram post he said: "Heartbroken to be saying this. I will be retiring from professional football due to a cardiac problem I can't carry on with. All I've ever known is to kick a ball and I have learnt everything from the game. I'm thankful and proud of what I've achieved.

"I will never forget the memories I have and have created along an amazing journey. Football is in my DNA and I will continue to support everyone who helped me along the way.

"I want to thank everyone who has stuck with me during this tough period and everyone who has helped me during my career."

Fellow ex-Leeds men Leif Davis and Max Dean are among those to have expressed support and sympathy for the 21-year-old on social media, with current Whites academy players joining that number.

Spencer joined Leeds from Sunderland in 2019 and progressed through the ranks at Thorp Arch until he was offered a first professional contract in April of 2021. He penned a two-year deal despite missing the first part of the 2020/21 campaign due to injury, having returned to play 10 times in Premier League North for the Under 18s, scoring two goals.

At international level he represented England twice at Under 15s and then switched allegiance to Norway, for whom he turned out at Under 15 and Under 18 level.