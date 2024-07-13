Ex-Leeds United player and former Premier League talent seals switch to MLS side

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former Leeds player has sealed a move to an MLS side.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Leeds United player Tom Pearce has sealed a switch to an MLS side following his departure from Wigan Athletic.

Pearce, now 26, joined the Leeds Academy from Everton back in 2014 and eventually progressed into the first team as he made ten appearances for the Whites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The left-back departed the Whites to join Wigan Athletic in the summer of 2019 and Pearce went on to make 105 appearances for the Latics whom he left upon his contract expiring this summer.

The defender has since been a free agent but the ex-Whites player has now sealed a permanent move to MLS side CF Montreal . The club have signed Pearce for the remainder of the 2024 season, as well as the 2025 and 2026 seasons, with an option year in 2027.

Speaking to the club’s website, CF Montreal’s President and CEO Gabriel Gervais said: “We're delighted to add Tom to our squad. He brings us depth at the left-back position, and his versatility also allows him to play on the left side of a back three.

“He has strong physical abilities as well as technical qualities in possession that will enable him to fit in well with our team's style of play. Tom is motivated to join the Club and help us achieve our objectives."