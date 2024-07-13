Ex-Leeds United player and former Premier League talent seals switch to MLS side
Ex-Leeds United player Tom Pearce has sealed a switch to an MLS side following his departure from Wigan Athletic.
Pearce, now 26, joined the Leeds Academy from Everton back in 2014 and eventually progressed into the first team as he made ten appearances for the Whites.
The left-back departed the Whites to join Wigan Athletic in the summer of 2019 and Pearce went on to make 105 appearances for the Latics whom he left upon his contract expiring this summer.
The defender has since been a free agent but the ex-Whites player has now sealed a permanent move to MLS side CF Montreal . The club have signed Pearce for the remainder of the 2024 season, as well as the 2025 and 2026 seasons, with an option year in 2027.
Speaking to the club’s website, CF Montreal’s President and CEO Gabriel Gervais said: “We're delighted to add Tom to our squad. He brings us depth at the left-back position, and his versatility also allows him to play on the left side of a back three.
“He has strong physical abilities as well as technical qualities in possession that will enable him to fit in well with our team's style of play. Tom is motivated to join the Club and help us achieve our objectives."
