It was a busy evening in the Championship on Monday with two managers sacked while two ex-Leeds United stars are being tipped for January moves

Leeds United are sitting third in the Championship as we head into the busy festive period, with the Whites aiming to make up ground on the current top two. Leeds have enjoyed a strong start to the season as we near the halfway point, but their form has been somewhat overshadowed by the remarkable starts enjoyed by Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

Daniel Farke's men are seven points behind Ipswich in second and eight adrift of the Foxes in first. Leeds have won away at both of the top two, as they prepare to welcome Ipswich to Elland Road on December 23 in a fixture that could have huge implications in the promotion race. Up next for the Whites is a trip to Blackburn Rovers before they head to the Stadium of Light on Tuesday, December 12.

They also host Coventry City this month while they travel to Preston North End and West Brom after Christmas Day before ending the busy period with a home game against Wayne Rooney's Birmingham City on January 1. As the Whites first focus on their trip to Blackburn, we have rounded up the latest news from Elland Road and beyond, as the January window comes into view.

Newcastle take 'first steps' to sign Leeds hero Kalvin Phillips

Newcastle United have taken the 'first steps' to sign ex-Leeds man Kalvin Phillips in January, according to Rudy Galetti. The Magpies are on the hunt for some midfield reinforcements after summer signing Sandro Tonali was banned for 10 months for a breach of betting rules. Phillips left Leeds for Manchester City in the summer of 2022 but has been unable to establish himself under Pep Guardiola. The midfielder said in the summer he was keen to fight for his place after sitting on the fringes for most of last season as City won the treble. However, with Euro 2024 approaching, Phillips will be keen to ensure he has enough games under his belt to remain in Gareth Southgate's squad for the tournament in Germany, while City are happy to sell him for a 'suitable offer'. Juventus are also reportedly keen to sign Phillips, with the Italian club open to a loan move.

Double Championship sacking occurs

Swansea City and Sunderland both parted company with their managers on Monday night as Michael Duff and Tony Mowbray were relieved of their respective duties by the Championship duo. Leeds face the Black Cats next week with former Birmingham City boss John Eustace the early frontrunner for the vacancy. Swansea's sacking of Duff comes less than a week after Leeds' defeated the Welsh club 3-1 at Elland Road, with Duff's final game in charge a 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town over the weekend.

Arsenal 'open to offers' for ex-Leeds loan man Nketiah