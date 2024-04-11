Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United know nothing less than three points will do on Saturday when they take on Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road. The Whites have picked up just one point from their last two games and they simply need to see off the Lancashire side this weekend if they're to get their promotion push back on track.

It's a clash steeped in pressure, with Blackburn at risk of relegation at the other end of the table, but Leeds have the opportunity to pile the pressure on their promotion rivals. As the build-up to that one gets underway, we take a look at some of the biggest headlines out there.

Cellino keen on Charlton?

Former Leeds United owner Massimo Cellino is reportedly keen on buying League One club Charlton Athletic. Italian outlet Brescia in Gol have that story with the report claiming he is mulling over the possibility of bidding for the League One outfit as he prepares to sell his current club.

Cellino is yet to strike a deal to sell Brescia, with a recent offer from America being around €7m short of the Italian's €25m asking price. However, if the report is to be believed he could be looking at a route back into English football with Charlton, who were taken over by SE7 Partners last summer. Cellino spent three years in charge of Leeds United, purchasing the club in February 2014 and eventually selling to Andrea Radrizzani in May 2017. He went through seven different managers in that time with his last appointment being Garry Monk.

Danny Murphy's verdict

Leeds United are starting to feel the nerves of the promotion battle, according to former England international Danny Murphy. The Whites have dropped five Championship points over the last week and find themselves outside the top two as a result. Leicester and Ipswich have stuttered, too, of course, to limit the damage of Leeds' last two results. However, Murphy believes all the pressure is on Leeds and Leicester as they push to regain a spot in the Premier League at the first time of asking.

“I was surprised Leeds drew,” Murphy told Talksport. “That shows some nerves really because Sunderland have been struggling. That was a game you expected them to win.”

He added: "With Leicester, it’s not like they’re playing that badly but there must be a little bit of nerves there too. It’s inevitable.