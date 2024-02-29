Ex-Leeds United owner appears, team-mate exchange, Ampadu reunion and off-camera Chelsea moments

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rather than look in any way overawed, the Whites took the game to their top-flight opponents and deserved to take the tie to extra-time, at the very least. To lose by the odd goal in the 90th minute is an acceptable outcome, when promotion priority, Daniel Farke's five changes and the level of the opposition are taken into account. Here's the YEP take.

Good day

Mateo Joseph

POACHER'S INSTINCTS: Shown by 20-year-old Leeds United forward Mateo Joseph, centre, pictured celebrating with Jaidon Anthony after drawing the Whites level at Chelsea to send the away fans behind him wild in the Stamford Bridge stands. Photo by John Walton/PA Wire.

What a time and what a place in which to score not only your first ever senior goal, but your second too. The first was a fine finish, the second was a really cool header. Both showed the instincts of a poacher. His overall performance was very lively, too. He caused problems, he annoyed defenders, he evidently really enjoyed himself. A promising young talent.

Archie Gray

Another youngster who did not look out of place at all. There were times in the game, second half especially, when he could have been playing in the park with his mates. He was gliding past opponents on the edge of his box and out on the touchline, taking on responsibility as Leeds built attacks, and then winning it back expertly as Chelsea tried to break. He's 17.

Leeds United

A 5,000-plus away end, a performance that inspired them to keep singing all night, two good goals and a bloody nose for a Premier League outfit. Leeds can now get back to their priority business, having impressed against the level of opposition they want to be facing every week next season. The gulf in quality that should have shown, did not.

Bad day

Mauricio Pochettino

Seeing his expensively-assembled Premier League outfit getting a runaround from a Championship outfit in the second half must have been a chastening experience, for a man already under pressure. He got the win that he so badly needed, but not in the manner that he wanted it.

Off-camera moments

Ex-Charlton man Matt Holland walking under a car barrier and having to skip because it was coming down on his head.

A Leeds staff member searching the media room on the hunt for some crushed ice.

Eddie Gray greeting Ron 'Chopper' Harris like an old friend and having a chat before they went on air together to discuss the upcoming tie.

Andrea Radrizzani, ex-Leeds owner, was present at the game according to sources, two years and a day after his sacking of Marcelo Bielsa and two years after his appointment of Jesse Marsch. Quite the anniversary.

Connor Roberts sharing a joke with referee David Coote seconds before kick-off at Stamford Bridge.

Cole Palmer and Charlie Cresswell having a chuckle as Leeds fans implored their substitute to 'knock him out.'

Rodon and Cooper having a spirited discussion as they came off at half-time.

Rodon coming over to the technical area as his team-mates celebrated the second, one of a number of players to take on fluids and advice. The Welsh centre-half not looking entirely comfortable but fine to carry on.

Farke going nuts as Firpo gave away possession in the Chelsea half, at 2-2. Then urging his players to stay calm on the ball as they continued to dominate.

Firpo in discussion with the bench as the final 10 minutes loomed, looking thoroughly exhausted. Chris Domogalla then approached Sam Byram for a chat, presumably about how long he could feature if Firpo needed to come off. The substitution never took place, though.

Farke doing the wave with the fans regardless of the result.

Ampadu catching up with various Chelsea players at full-time.