Former Leeds United striker Brian Deane has used Kalvin Phillips as an example to warn Archie Gray against leaving Leeds United this summer. Gray, who turns 18 next week, has been one of the stars of Leeds' season in the Championship so far, nailing down a spot in Daniel Farke's plans and establishing himself as one of the brightest young talents in the English game.

It's no surprise to see his name being linked with a host of the Premier League's biggest clubs, then, with Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United rumoured to have shown an interest in the England U20 international ahead of the summer transfer window. Gray, who signed a new contract with the Whites in January, has been insistent in his desire to stay put and play for the Whites, and should the opportunity to leave Elland Road arise, Deane is keen for the youngster to think long and hard about what is best for his career.

"No, I think he’ll stay," the 56-year-old told OffersBet. "I think this is the best club for him, where he’ll get an understanding of the game and great development.

"He’s very well supported, and the Gray family is very well thought of in the region. I think you leave somewhere too quicky or make the wrong move too quickly and it can ruin your career – just look at what has happened to Kalvin Phillips.

"He was lauded, playing for England. He made the wrong move to Man City which perhaps was never going to be the right move, and his career has stalled since then. It’s going to be hard to see how he comes back from that.

"I think Archie has got good people around him and that’s the difference. He will have his Dad, his grandfather and has the support of the people who have seen everything. I don’t see how he goes anywhere; it just doesn’t make sense."

Leeds will be doing all they can to keep hold of Gray, of course, and if reports are to be believed, the club are also keen to make Joe Rodon's loan move permanent this summer, which is a deal that makes a lot more sense for Deane.

"If he fits into the category of being good enough for the Premier League, then they should pay the money," he added. "£20million now is just an average price for a Premier League player! Having played in the team and having that chemistry helps justify the transfer fee, but he’s definitely in the shop window right now.