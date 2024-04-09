Ex-Leeds United man's 'real setback' reaction as he makes Sunderland Elland Road tip

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ex-Leeds United man David Prutton expects to see the Whites respond after seeing their 15-game unbeaten run ended by Coventry City on Saturday. The 2-1 defeat at the CBS Arena was Leeds' first in the Championship since December with Joel Piroe's second half not being enough to inspire a comeback against Mark Robins' side.

However, more importantly, the result saw Leeds drop out of the top two, with Leicester City leapfrogging the Whites and Ipswich to hit the league summit once more. With five games to go before the end of the regular season every point looks set to be critical for the Whites and bouncing back on Tuesday night is absolutely imperative.

Leeds could still win promotion through the play-offs, should they miss out on the top two, of course, but its lottery Daniel Farke will be more than keen to avoid. As such every game is a must win from hereon in and Prutton expects them to get the job done when they return to action this evening against Sunderland.

"That was a real setback for Leeds at Coventry, but it wasn't hugely unexpected with it being such a tough trip," Prutton told Sky Sports alongside his prediction of 2-1 to United. "They need to bounce back quickly, mind.

"But this is a kind fixture as Sunderland are just trying to get through to the end of the season now. This should be a home win."

If Prutton's predictions are anything to go by, though, a win over Sunderland might not be enough to reclaim a spot inside the top two for longer than 24 hours. The Sky Sports pundit is predicting Leicester City to retain top spot by beating Millwall on the road, while he is also tipping Ipswich Town to bounce back after their derby loss to Norwich City.