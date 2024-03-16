Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United are expected to overcome the challenge of Millwall this weekend as they look to take their rampant Championship form into the international break. However, former Whites midfielder David Prutton believes the Whites might just miss out on reaching top spot this weekend.

With Leicester City in FA Cup action against Chelsea this weekend, Leeds have the opportunity to leapfrog the Foxes and move up to the Championship summit for the first time this season. Daniel Farke's are currently three points behind Leicester and their goal difference dictates the three points must come by a two-goal margin if they are to assert their dominance in the second tier and firmly underline their title credentials.

Millwall will be no pushovers, of course, and they'll travel with plenty of confidence having picked up three wins in their last four games, including a shock result at Southampton. Prutton expects the Lions to put up a fight in West Yorkshire, but ultimately he is tipping them to fall just short with a prediction of Leeds to win 2-1.

"Leeds United can go top of the Championship table here, which is incredible when you consider how much they’ve closed the gap on Leicester - who are in FA Cup action this weekend. A win by two or more goals sends them to the summit," Prutton said in his Sky Sports prediction column.

"But they are up against a Millwall side who are resurgent under Neil Harris, having picked up 10 points from a possible 12. This is always a feisty fixture, and I reckon it will be close. But Leeds should have enough."