Ex-Leeds United man's Luis Sinisterra verdict as Elland Road transfer beckons

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson insists Leeds United will not miss Luis Sinisterra next season. According to reports, Sinisterra is on the verge of joining Bournemouth permanently for a fee of £20m after spending the season on loan with the Premier League outfit.

The Colombia international initially joined up with Bournemouth in the closing days of the summer transfer window and the deal, if completed, ensures he will not return, with Bournemouth taking up their purchase option early. Sinisterra has scored three goals in 17 appearances for the Cherries so far this season and he looks set to play a key role at the Vitality Stadium over the remaining few months of the campaign.

Of course, Leeds have dealt without the services of Sinisterra in the Championship promotion race this season and if they find themselves in the top flight next year, Robinson believes the club have the attacking talent to move on from the Colombian altogether.

"I think he’s done well at Bournemouth when he’s been given an opportunity, him and [Justin] Kluivert in behind the main striker, I think he’s done really well," the former England international told MOT Leeds News.

“It’s a move that he’s adapted to, and the biggest thing from a Leeds point of view is they haven’t missed him. You look at the Leeds side, at Gnonto, at Summerville, the way Gnonto’s playing at the minute with two goals in his last two games."

“The way they are playing this year means the biggest thing from a Leeds point of view is, yes they’ve allowed [Sinisterra] to go out on loan with a view to a permanent, should they be in the Premier League like most of us Leeds people hope that they are, not non-Leeds fans obviously, then there might be a conversation about, ‘Is there room in the squad for him?’