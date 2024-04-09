Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tying Crysencio Summerville down to a new deal must be considered a priority for Leeds United whether they go up or not this season. That's the belief of former White Carlton Palmer, who thinks Summerville would be happy to stay at Elland Road and continue to work under Daniel Farke following his spectacular season in the Championship.

Summerville has bagged 17 league goals for the Whites this season, making him the club's top scorer, and Leeds will be looking to him to play a key role over the last five games of the campaign as they push for automatic promotion. The 22-year-old's performances have not gone unnoticed, with Liverpool, AC Milan, Newcastle United, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Arsenal all being linked by various outlets with his signature over the last few days and weeks.

But, a fresh story from Football Transfers claims United are ready to offer Summerville, who has two years left on his contract, a new deal to secure his future and put the club firmly in the driving seat in the event of a sale, with a potential asking price of £45m being touted.

That's something that makes a lot of sense to Palmer and the pundit is urging the club to get that signed off as a matter of urgency.

"Knowing that they are back in the Premier League would be hugely instrumental to them, because obviously his salary would depend on that. They wouldn’t want to pay a huge salary to him whilst still in the Championship," Palmer told Football League World.

He added: “If they don’t get promoted then tying him down to a longer contract means they can hold out for the type of money that they want for his services.

“I think the opportunity to stay at Leeds United, working under Daniel Farke, who has done a magnificent job at Leeds United, I always thought he would do. He was hugely impressive in his time with Norwich, and the players like his direction, like his style and are happy with him and happy with the way he goes about his business.