Former Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce has suggested ex-Elland Road director of football Victor Orta wasn't 'big enough' to appoint the ex-Bolton Wanderers and Newcastle United boss prior to his eventual arrival after 34 games of the 2022/23 season.

Allardyce has reiterated his claim he could have saved Leeds from succumbing to the drop in 2023, had he been appointed sooner.

The experienced manager has not returned to the dugout since his four-game stint at Elland Road two seasons ago but regularly discusses the game on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast.

"It should have been 12 or 14 games [in charge] if the director of football [Orta] would have been big enough to pick an Englishman to come and do the job," Allardyce said. "They brought in the Spanish manager [Javi Gracia], and eventually turned round to me with four games to go, and they did get rid of that director of football.

“I always think with more games to go I would have kept their Premier League status, but I can’t thank enough the help and support I got in those four games, not only the staff but also the fans. They tried, they were behind us, and I was so disappointed, especially after the Tottenham game," he added.

Allardyce did not win any of his four matches at the helm as Leeds dropped out of the top flight. At Elland Road he reunited with former West Ham United director and Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear, but could not steer the club to safety.

The 70-year-old was not deemed prime candidate for the job as Leeds wrestled with the reality of life in the Championship. Daniel Farke was subsequently appointed six weeks on from United's relegation.

Leeds were also in the midst of a takeover by minority partners 49ers Enterprises, which Allardyce speculates was part of the reason his short-term contract was not extended.

“Why didn’t I stay? Well, I wasn’t staying at that time because I was thinking about once the club changed hands, was I going to be left with a case of the new owners coming in and getting rid of me. I’d had that happen at Newcastle, and I’d had that happen at Blackburn Rovers, and I really didn’t want that to happen again.

“I don’t know if they would’ve stayed with me or they wouldn’t, but I thought new owners, clean break."