Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Leeds United manager Neil Warnock says he has officially retired from football management. Warnock's name was one of those in the frame to take over at Plymouth Argyle following the club's decision to part ways with Ian Foster earlier this week.

However, the south coast outfit, which is close to where Warnock lives in the south west, have chosen to let the club's director of football Neil Dewsnip attempt to lead them to Championship survival. Warnock admits he would have stepped in to help the Devon club, who sit just a point above the relegation zone, but he has now succumbed to retirement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warnock's last spell as a manager was short-lived, spending just over a month at Aberdeen before stepping away from the club in March. The 75-year-old's managerial career spanned 43 years, starting at Gainsborough Trinity before having notable spells at Scarborough, Notts County, Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, QPR, Leeds, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough.

Unfortunately, Warnock's stint in charge of Leeds was relatively ill-fated, lasting just over a year before his dismissal after winning a little over a third of his games in charge.

"They’ve already decided what they’re going to do," Warnock told Talksport about the Plymouth job. "I would’ve helped them but they’re going with Neil Dewsnip, who’s the director of football, and the coach Kevin Nancekivell, and they’ve been there a while so they know the players. They’ve got some good players.

"Listen, I’m retired now. I would’ve done [helped them] but not now. It’s all done and dusted now and I’m looking forward to going round some of the islands. I’ve got some bucket lists now."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the promotion race Leeds are involved in, Warnock added: “The excitement we’ve had from the Championship over the Easter period has been unbelievable.

“They’ve all come through the tests, the top three, but how they got through it when you look at some of the games. Leicester should go up, but when you look at it now, Ipswich have always been the ones that are given no chance by the pundits. McKenna has done a fantastic job.