Jesse Marsch admits the lack of time he got to spend working with Weston McKennie at Leeds United is regrettable. The former Whites manager has spent the last year out of work after being dismissed from his role at Elland Road last February.

A loss at Nottingham Forest proved to be his final game in charge of Leeds, with the hierarchy making the decision to part ways with the American in an attempt to halt their slide down the Premier League table. That game at the City Ground, on February 5, was also McKennie's first for the club after making the loan switch from Juventus in the closing stages of the January transfer window.

The midfielder came off the bench in the second half of the contest, ensuring he spent just 33 minutes on the field for Marsch before his sacking. The manager made a big push to land his compatriot towards the end of the window and admits he made a 'connection' with him as he strived to get McKennie through the door.

But, the amount of time he spent with him in West Yorkshire was limited to say the least and that's something Marsch believes was a shame.

“Everything always has to fit from different perspectives," Marsch said on the Call It What You Want Podcast. "It was what was unique when we got Weston McKennie. It wasn’t easy to pull him out of Juventus and to get him to agree to come to a club in a relegation battle, but I was really appreciative that we made that connection and he came, but it was unfortunate that we didn’t get to work more together."