A former Leeds United boss is said to be in the frame to take a Championship job.

A former Leeds United boss is said to be in the running for a Championship job after a sacking decision on Tuesday. Wayne Rooney was sacked by Birmingham City after a dreadful spell in charge of the St Andrew's club, winning just two of his 15 games in charge.

Birmingham made the surprise decision to sack John Eustace in October despite being sat inside the Championship's top six two months or so into the season. Rooney was quickly appointed, and the Manchester United legend's availability seemed to trigger the Eustace decision.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move has backfired hugely for Blues, who have dropped from the playoff spots to just two places and six points above the relegation zone. As Leeds fans will know, Rooney's final game in charge was a heavy 3-0 defeat to the Whites at Elland Road on New Year's Day.

Interestingly, a former Leeds boss is now being linked with the Birmingham job in Jesse Marsch. The American helped Leeds narrowly beat the Premier League drop in his first couple of months in charge before failing to improve the club's fortunes and getting the boot in the following season.

Marsch is behind strong favourite Steve Cooper, who was recently sacked by Nottingham Forest. Cooper took Forest up to the Premier League and managed to keep them there for a season. He was sacked after a disappointing start to the current campaign. Others in the frame include former Bournemouth and Fulham boss Scott Parker, recently sacked Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray and former Birmingham star Lee Carsley.