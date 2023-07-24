Former Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell is reportedly set to join Danish top division side Aarhus Gymnastikforening, in a blow to the Whites’ Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Last week, Owls boss Xisco Munoz confirmed the Hillsborough club were interested making a move for the Burnley goalkeeper, who previously had a loan spell in South Yorkshire.

Alan Nixon of The Sun has claimed on his Patreon page that Peacock-Farrell has now been given the go ahead to join Aarhus, who are managed by former Leeds boss Uwe Rosler.

The Northern Ireland international made the move to Burnley from Elland Road in 2019. He made his senior debut for the Whites in April 2016 and went on to make 41 appearances for the club before heading to Turf Moor on a four-year deal.

He spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday and is now poised to leave Burnley after making just 16 appearances last term - only eight of which came in the Championship.

Speaking about Wednesday’s interest in the player, Munoz said last week: “Maybe yes, maybe no. He is one of the goalkeepers that we have on our list. I think he could be important for us. I think he’s one of the important options for us but we always have three or four options for each position.”

Peacock-Farrell has been unable to establish himself at Burnley since leaving Leeds. The Clarets have signed James Trafford from Manchester City for £15m this summer, meaning Peacock-Farrell's game time is going to be further limited if he remains at Turf Moor.

Rosler managed Leeds for just 12 games, between May and October 2015 before being sacked and replaced by Steve Evans. Since moving on from Elland Road, he has had spells with Fleetwood Town, Malmo and Fortuna Dusseldorf before joining Aarhus last summer.