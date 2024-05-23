Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Birmingham City were relegated from the Championship this season after struggling to find consistency over the course of the campaign

Ex-Leeds United manager Paul Heckingbottom is reportedly set for talks with Birmingham City about taking over as the club's new manager. It's fair to say Birmingham endured a turbulent season in the Championship with the club going through a raft of managers before eventually being relegated to the third tier of English football.

However, they find themselves looking for a new man to lead their League One campaign next time around after Tony Mowbray's decision to resign due to health reasons earlier this week. The search for a new head coach has already started and they are keen to speak to Heckingbottom about the possibility of taking over, according to Alan Nixon, with the club planning to conduct talks over the coming days

Heckingbottom, who managed Leeds prior to Marcelo Bielsa's arrival in 2018, has been out of work since losing his job at Sheffield United in December last year. The 46-year-old had led the Blades to Championship promotion but with the club floundering at the foot of the top flight table, the decision was made to replace him with Chris Wilder.

He has been linked with a host of clubs since, with the likes of Sunderland, Stoke City and Huddersfield Town said to have considered him, while he was also linked to the position at St Andrew's before Mowbray got the job in early January.

Plymouth Argyle, who survived by the skin of their teeth on the final day of the Championship campaign, are also said to be keen on Heckingbottom. The Pilgrims will be looking to build on their first season back in the second tier next time around and he is one of the candidates they are reportedly considering with John Percy of the Telegraph reporting he will be interviewed for the job on the south coast this week.

Chesterfield boss Paul Cook is also said to be in the running at Home Park, with Plymouth opting to part ways with Ian Foster after just three months in the job. Meanwhile, Heckingbottom is still considered a second favourite with the bookmakers for the vacant position at Hull City.

Following a successful stint in charge of Barnsley, Heckingbottom joined Leeds on an initial 18-month contract in February 2018. However, after winning just four of his 16 games in charge, he lasted just four months in the job, being relieved of his duties in June 2018. He has since taken charge of Scottish side Hibernian and the Blades.