Charlie Allen was released without a contract offer this summer after spending four years with Leeds United

Former Leeds United man Charlie Allen is on trial at Swedish second division side Osters IF as he searches for a new club. Allen was released by the Whites over the summer after failing to find his way into the first-team picture at Elland Road.

The winger spent four seasons with the Whites, initially joining the club in July 2020 from Linfield, but he was allowed to leave last month without the offer of a new deal. It is understood that the 20-year-old has attracted interest from at least one EFL club this summer, while he has also been training at home in Northern Ireland.

However, his search for a new club has taken him to the Swedish second tier, with Oster keen to take a closer look at the youth international over the course of the week. With the Swedish league running through the summer, the club are 15 games into their Superettan campaign and sit second in the table.

Promotion is the aim and it seems the club will be assessing what Allen can add to their squad over the coming months. Of course, the winger will be determined to put his best foot forward, with a contract offer a possibility, the move could allow him to kick on and establish himself in the senior game.

Despite making six appearances for Linfield in all competitions before making the switch to Leeds at the age of 16, he never managed to make a first-team appearance for the club. The youngster spent the entirety of his time in the youth ranks, pushing to develop his skills and hone his game at Thorp Arch.

He impressed and he regularly underlined his talent at Under-21 level, but the only senior minutes he picked up as a Leeds player came while out on loan at York City last season, where he spent just one month.