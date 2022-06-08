Having one or two players who play in a different position can work but when there are too many out and too many moving all over the place, you can suffer as we did in the full-back areas at times last season.

We asked Robin Koch to play right-back, and he did well, but that’s just not his position, naturally, and what we need is more natural competition for places. What you’re always trying to do is improve the squad and the team and Rasmus Kristensen is a Danish international who I’m sure will be excited and ready to go in the next stage of his career progression.

Leeds need him to be every inch the modern-day full-back, who can do a bit of everything. You need to be able to attack and defend, be strong and adventurous. Your first job is to stop your opponent and then you must get forward as often as you can and join in. It’s not just clean sheets you target; it’s assists and the odd goal here and there. Everyone looks at strikers to carry the burden of goalscoring but, really, that responsibility should be spread around the rest of the team, in both open play and from set-pieces. Leeds will want Kristensen to contribute too on that front, whether that’s crosses that others stick away or goals of his own.

If he does complete a move to Elland Road he will be the second player through the door with experience of Jesse Marsch’s management. What’s good about that is that clubs are trying to work out a player’s character, because what drives him is so important and, sometimes, they can get that wrong but Marsch knows Brenden Aaronson and Kristensen inside out. With that knowledge of what sort of character he is, and his experience of Marsch’s system, formation and tactics, you would like to think he will be able to hit the ground running. What he won’t know is the Premier League and its intensity, so there’s always going to be an adaptation period.

What Kristensen and any other summer signings have to represent is a natural evolution for Leeds, from the team that earned promotion so brilliantly. Players tend to understand where they are in that cycle. Back when I joined in 1991, the team had finished fourth in the Premier League but the club was still trying to add more internationals. That’s just the way it goes. When my time was coming to an end, the same thing happened. It’s vital that the club pushes on again and improves and, of course, existing players can respond to that by trying to improve again to make sure they stay in the side.

But, at the same time, you can’t throw the baby out with the bath water. There’s a dynamic in the dressing room and a culture, not to mention the leadership group Marsch set up. It’s difficult to see new players slotting straight into that but, regardless, they have to understand that there are players who have been there, seen it and done it with Leeds and they get what the club and the fans are all about.

Their experience and personalities are vital to ensure smooth transitions and that the team morale and togetherness remains. After all, that sheer bloodymindedness and group mentality, the ability to keep going and get hugely-important late goals, is what helped keep us up. That has to stay the same.

CLOSING IN - Leeds United are expected to complete the signing of RB Salzburg right-back Rasmus Kristensen, despite his involvement with the Danish national team this week. Pic: Getty

The incredible scenes and celebrations shared by the players and fans last season might, you’d think, form part of the vision Leeds try to sell to new recruits this summer. But, as a player, the key when you’re considering a move is the potential to progress, play higher, push for European or international involvement. They want to move up and not down. They want to see impressive signings and, I suppose, impressive players staying put. Keeping Kalvin Phillips, and even Raphinha, could be key because you can imagine a potential signing looking on from the outside if both were solid and thinking ‘hang on a second they’ve just lost their two best players’.

At least, however, Leeds can show that being here will do no harm to your international prospects. Just look at Phillips, Raphinha and so many others in the squad. You will be able to catch the eye of your international manager without problem. If you can play for Brazil, England, Spain and Germany while a Leeds player, you can play for absolutely anyone on the international scene.

In fact, it felt a little strange to see an England team run out in the Nations League on Saturday without Phillips in the starting line-up. I’m commentating on the competition myself and did Italy’s game with Germany on Sunday night. Last night I did Italy v Hungary and I was looking at how many games the international lads have had to play.

I went to the 1990 World Cup and ’92 Euros and in the summers in between you were looking for a rest, just a break that was longer than three weeks. On one hand, I’d like to see Phillips and our other internationals getting as much rest as possible but then, when you put on the England shirt, you just want to play as much as you can.

This Nations League is pitting England against teams of a similar ability level - it’s not like the games against Australia, New Zealand or Malaysia of my day - so they’re a real test and obviously have benefits. As much as I’d like to see Kalvin have some down time, I’m sure he’s loving every minute back in the Three Lions squad and he’ll just be eager to impress.