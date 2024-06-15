Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An-ex Leeds United player says he is sure about an exciting prediction for his Championship team.

Ex-Whites defender Lewie Coyle is sure that exciting times are just around the corner for Leeds United’s Championship rivals Hull City after a fresh big change.

Leeds Academy graduate Coyle ended his long association with Leeds back in 2020 to join Fleetwood Town after three loan moves with the club and the 28-year-old is now captain of United’s divisional rivals Hull.

Coyle left Fleetwood to sign for the Tigers in August 2020 and the club went into the last day of last season still holding chances of finishing in the Championship play-offs.

Coyle’s side ultimately missed out by one position and three points to Norwich City who Leeds then blitzed in the play-offs semi-finals before suffering a 1-0 defeat to Southampton in the play-off final.

The events have left Leeds and Hull as divisional rivals again next season and Coyle is predicting big things from his side upon a managerial change.

Former boss Liam Rosenior was sacked following his side’s seventh-placed finish and the Tigers then moved to appoint ex-VfB Stuttgart and Hamburg boss Tim Walter as Rosenior's replacement.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Coyle saluted the work of outgoing boss Rosenior but fired a warning to the rest of the Championship about expectations under their new German boss.

"We had a really good time with Liam in his role at Hull,” said Coyle. "Obviously we just came up shy in finishing just outside the play-offs.

"But the club have always done amazing things since the new owner has been at the football club and obviously they have just brought the new manager in so I am looking forward to seeing the manager first and foremost, I've not quite met him yet.

"But I am thoroughly looking forward to working with him and looking forward to what's to come.

