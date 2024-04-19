Ex-Leeds United man makes confidence boost claim amid Middlesbrough clash prediction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

David Prutton expects to see a reaction from Leeds United when they take on Middlesbrough on Monday night. The Whites have won just one of their last five games in the Championship, with their loss against Blackburn Rovers last weekend setting plenty of alarm bells ringing.

However, due to the patchy form of their competition in the Championship promotion race, Leeds remain just one point behind the automatic promotion spots heading into this weekend's fixtures. The pressure is on, though, and with just three more games to go, Daniel Farke's side must return to their very best and pick up the three points on offer against Boro if they are to give themselves the best chance of claiming automatic promotion this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That task is easier said than done, of course, given Boro have gone nine games unbeaten in the Championship, but Prutton thinks Leeds might just have enough to bounce back to winning ways.

"They need one don't they because of what's going on around them," Prutton said on Sky Sports' prediction podcast, when asked if he expects to see a reaction from Leeds.

"They've looked in a bit of a funk the last few games and not at their rhythmic best but maybe having some real confidence that comes from a whole batch of EFL awards that got chucked their way collectively, maybe that's spurred them back on because my god they've got to get back to it.

Follow Farke’s men as they chase Championship promotion with the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free Leeds United emails. "But, it's not straightforward, as we know, against a Boro side that has at times looked effective this season under Michael [Carrick], but they'll be disappointed that they're not going to be knocking on the door of the top six. I'm going to go Leeds to win 2-1."